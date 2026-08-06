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Home / India / Shah must address House on action against students: Opposition

Shah must address House on action against students: Opposition

Home Minister hiding his face because he is guilty of wrongdoing against the students: Rahul Gandhi

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:41 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, JMM MP Mahua Maji, TMC MP Saugata Roy and other opposition members stage a protest demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on alleged police excesses against students, discussion on “misappropriation” of Ram temple donations and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
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The Opposition on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Centre, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action against students during the July 20 protest, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accusing him of avoiding the House.
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“The Home Minister is hiding his face because he is guilty of wrongdoing against the students,” Rahul said.

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The remarks came as Opposition MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar, raising slogans against the government over the alleged use of force against students, the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations and other issues.

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Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the Opposition’s demand that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah address Parliament on the issue. “We demand that Modi and Shah come to the House. They should make a statement and we are ready for a discussion. A solution can emerge only through discussion,” Kharge said.

“Several days have passed since the monsoon session began, but neither the PM nor the Home Minister have responded in Parliament. By not coming to the House, they are insulting Parliament,” he added.

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Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain also demanded a statement from the Home Minister on the alleged use of force, including pellet firing, against students during the July 20 protest. He also sought statements from Shah on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case and the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying both issues required answers from the government.

The Opposition has repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both Houses, pressing for a discussion on the alleged police action during the July 20 protest, and has insisted that the Home Minister respond in Parliament.

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