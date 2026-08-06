Shah must address House on action against students: Opposition
Home Minister hiding his face because he is guilty of wrongdoing against the students: Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, JMM MP Mahua Maji, TMC MP Saugata Roy and other opposition members stage a protest demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on alleged police excesses against students, discussion on “misappropriation” of Ram temple donations and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
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