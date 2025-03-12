Shah: NE saw 70% reduction in violence
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said every state capital in North-East will be connected by rail, road and air by 2027. Speaking at the North-East Students’ and Youth Parliament, he said the BJP has reduced the region’s isolation from the rest of India. Highlighting a decline in violence, Shah said insurgency-related incidents have dropped by 70 per cent.
