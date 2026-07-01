Shah reviews demographic panel’s plan; state visits to study illegal immigration impact to begin soon

The high-level committee on demographic changes on Wednesday informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah that it will visit states to get first-hand, ground-level details. It will also interact with Central Government ministries to receive feedback on subjects related to demographic changes.

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The committee members told Shah that a detailed questionnaire has been prepared to receive relevant information from states in advance of visiting them, which will make the interactions more meaningful and productive.

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Official sources informed that Shah, while appreciating the committee’s strategy, directed Home Secretary Govind Mohan to provide all possible assistance to committee members.

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The Home Minister suggested that the committee should submit its recommendations on the issue at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the setting up of a high-level demographic mission during his Independence Day speech last year. Subsequently, the Centre constituted a committee to study the demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons, and to suggest measures to deal with these demographic changes.

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Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (Retired) is the chairman of the committee, while in addition to the Census Commissioner, retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, retired IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and Shamika Ravi, a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Committee, are members of the panel.

This high-level committee will scientifically assess the demographic changes occurring in various parts of the country due to illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons, analyse their causes, and recommend appropriate policy, legislative, and administrative measures.