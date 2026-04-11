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Home / India / Shah rules out ties with Humayun Kabir

Shah rules out ties with Humayun Kabir

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:24 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dismissed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegation of the BJP’s alleged links with Humayun Kabir, declaring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would rather remain in opposition for another two decades than share political space with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader.

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Speaking at a press conference, Shah remarked, “Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the South Pole and the North Pole; they can never come together.” He stressed that there was no possibility of any political alignment or cooperation between the two sides.

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He further asserted that the BJP “cannot sit alongside those who build a Babri Masjid,” reiterating the party’s firm ideological stance and ruling out any association with such political narratives.

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On April 9, the TMC accused Humayun Kabir of maintaining links with senior BJP leaders. The allegation followed the emergence of a purported video of Kabir. The party claimed that the BJP was orchestrating a massive Rs 1,000-crore scam to manipulate the elections, with Kabir allegedly receiving an advance of Rs 200 crore as part of the scheme. Responding sharply to the TMC, Shah added that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was “capable of making 2,000 such videos.”

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