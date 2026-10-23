Shah signals BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab with ‘NDA govt’ claim ahead of 2027 elections

“I was in Punjab only the day before. The way drug trade has flourished under the Aam Aadmi Party government there, people have decided that there will be an NDA government in the state in 2027,” Shah said in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Both Puri and Sandhu contested the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar in Punjab in 2019 and 2024, respectively, and lost to Congress' Gurjit Aujla.

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The Home Minister was speaking in Delhi at the launch of multi-crore projects for Yamuna rejuvenation and pledged to clean the river by May 2029. His reference to the formation of an NDA government in Punjab is significant at a time when the party is mostly speaking of contesting all 117 Assembly seats in the state on its own.

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Shah’s statement was instantly read as a sign of potential realignment between the BJP and the SAD, which had quit the NDA on September 26, 2020, over the Centre's farm laws. The Tribune has learnt that the BJP is also in touch with leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal Punar Surjit (SAD rebels) and is exploring ways of bringing them on board for a broader coalition.

For the first time in six years, top BJP sources at the Centre, in private conversations, are not ruling out chances of a reunion with the SAD in Punjab. Ground-level surveys and trends are being used to shape the electoral strategy in the state. Even earlier, as The Tribune had reported, BJP president Nitin Nabin had said the alliance issue in Punjab would be assessed when the “time comes”.

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Signs of a thaw between the two estranged parties have been visible for some time. Recently, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal reversed the party stand to back the Centre’s delimitation and 33 per cent women’s reservation agenda. Before that the SAD had supported the NDA presidential election nominee, Droupadi Murmu, who won.

Talks of a reunion began gaining prominence after a one-on-one meeting between Sukhbir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7. Senior SAD leader Naresh Gujral had told The Tribune then that the door that was closed earlier was now "slightly ajar".

During Thursday's event, Shah attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying “AAP’s politics of excuses has an expiry date”.

“I want to tell Kejriwal that at the hustings, outcomes are important. AAP lost Delhi and its leaders are now camping in Punjab. They are not allowing the Chief Minister to function. They are spoiling the affairs here also. AAP is going to be decimated in Punjab this time. We will uproot AAP from Punjab and will also eradicate drug trade from the state by December 2029,” Shah said.

Earlier, Shah attacked the Congress for alleging “vote theft” when it lost elections while accepting the credibility of EVMs and electoral rolls when it won.

“A new game is being played these days. Because the BJP is repeatedly winning elections, these people have started making excuses in the name of vote theft. But based on their negative politics, I wish to tell Rahul Gandhi that the Congress will not come to power for the next 30 years,” Shah said.

He said the BJP would stay in power for 30 years because PM Modi and party cadres stay with the people and work to address their concerns.

“When I say the BJP will stay in power for 30 years, they say votes are being stolen and ask how Shah knows the BJP will win. I know because I was born here, I live here and will die here and don’t have to go abroad every six months,” he said. He added that the Congress' electoral decline had begun much before Modi came to power at the Centre.