DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Shah visits crash site, says DNA tests to confirm toll

Shah visits crash site, says DNA tests to confirm toll

Dismisses all conspiracy angles, stating that nobody can stop accidents
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, takes stock of the situation following the plane crash in Ahmedabad. pti
Advertisement

Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Thursday visited the site of the aircraft crash in Ahmedabad, said the exact number of fatalities could only be determined after DNA verification of the victims.

Advertisement

Shah described the crash as devastating, noting that the impact was so severe that survival seemed nearly impossible. He interacted with injured junior doctors and MBBS students who were inside the medical college hostel when the plane crashed. Accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Shah said DNA sampling of the victims was being conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat.

He added that the process of collecting DNA samples from the deceased had been completed and the investigation into the incident would be expedited. Shah dismissed all conspiracy angles by stating that nobody could stop accidents and this was an accident. He said with the plane carrying 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, survival at first glance seemed impossible.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts