Shah visits crash site, says DNA tests to confirm toll

Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Thursday visited the site of the aircraft crash in Ahmedabad, said the exact number of fatalities could only be determined after DNA verification of the victims.

Shah described the crash as devastating, noting that the impact was so severe that survival seemed nearly impossible. He interacted with injured junior doctors and MBBS students who were inside the medical college hostel when the plane crashed. Accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Shah said DNA sampling of the victims was being conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat.

He added that the process of collecting DNA samples from the deceased had been completed and the investigation into the incident would be expedited. Shah dismissed all conspiracy angles by stating that nobody could stop accidents and this was an accident. He said with the plane carrying 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, survival at first glance seemed impossible.