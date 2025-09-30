DT
Shah's '160 seats in Bihar' claim hints 'vote theft': Cong

Shah's '160 seats in Bihar' claim hints 'vote theft': Cong

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. PTI File
With Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging people to ensure NDA victory in more than 160 seats in Bihar, the Congress on Monday said he was hoping that “VC (vote chori) plus VR (vote revdi)” will bring about this outcome.

Ramesh said in education, VC stands for Vice-Chancellor; in the world of start-ups, VC stands for Venture Capital, and in the military, VC is Vir Chakra. “But now there is a new kind of VC that is defining our politics -- vote chori (vote theft),” he said.

He alleged that the ruling party was banking not just on “vote chori (VC)” but also on “vote revdi (VR)” to engineer the outcome in Bihar.

“The politically most conscious people of Bihar will defeat these machinations. It will be the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. And the first place the tremor will be felt is in New Delhi,” the Congress leader asserted.

On Saturday, addressing the Mandal Karyakarta Sammelan in Bihar’s Araria, Shah took aim at the INDIA bloc, declaring that the upcoming polls were centred on removing “infiltrators” from the state.

Shah urged voters to deliver a victory on more than 160 of the 243 Assembly seats, assuring that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to remain on the sacred soil of Bihar.

