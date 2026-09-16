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Home / India / Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network declared terrorist outfit under UAPA

Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network declared terrorist outfit under UAPA

Home Ministry invokes Section 35 to add SBN to UAPA’s First Schedule; says it poses threat to India’s democratic system, communal harmony and internal security

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:57 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Shahzad Bhatti. Photo: Instagram/File
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The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday declared the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A gazette notification issued by the Union Home Affairs on Wednesday invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA to add “Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)” to the First Schedule of the Act, which lists banned terrorist organisations.

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The action was taken as the Centre believes that SBN was involved in “terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India.”

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“'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country,” the notification said.

The notification cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members under such laws as the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act, Information Technology Act and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

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Under the UAPA, the addition of an outfit to the First Schedule formally places it among the organisations designated “terrorist” under Indian law. SBN is the 46th entry on the list.

According to the notification, the SBN is involved in “radicalising gullible youth” by offering allurements, motivating them for anti-national activities, and mobilising resources for anti-national acts in collusion with other banned outfits and similarly designated entities.

“And whereas, the 'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is promoting terrorism through violent activities that disrupt public order and by using various digital communication platforms to disseminate provocative messages, posing a serious challenge to the integrity of the nation,” the notification read.

On the eve of Independence Day this year, security agencies carried out a major multi-state crackdown against the Shahzad Bhatti Network and busted its terror syndicate. Over 253 people were detained across 14 states, while more than 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests were recorded against SBN. — with PTI inputs

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