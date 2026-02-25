Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital; advised rest for a few days

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune following complaints of dehydration.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic on Sunday. He was discharged on Wednesday morning, and is doing fine, said the doctors.

"He is doing well. He has been discharged and has left for Mumbai. He has been advised to take rest for the next couple of days before resuming his routine," said Dr Purvez Grant, the chief cardiologist at the hospital.

The former Union minister had been admitted to the same hospital on February 9 following a chest infection and discharged on February 14.