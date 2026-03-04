Sharad Pawar it is: MVA to field Maratha veteran in RS poll from Maharashtra

The opposition camp has decided to field NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar from the lone seat it is in a position to win from Maharashtra.

The call was taken today with Pawar expected to file the nomination on Thursday.

Pawar, 88, continues to command absolute control over Maharashtra opposition politics despite his party currently having the lowest number of MLAs in the state assembly --

Just ten out of 288 as against 20 of the Congress and 16 of the Shiv Sena UBT.

The Congress had wanted the seat for itself citing the strength this time around but Pawar decided to press his claim, said sources.

Having lost electoral foothold in the state and also the larger NCP cadre to nephew late Ajit Pawar and how his deputy CM wife Sunetra, Sharad Pawar needs a Rajya Sabha presence to stay relevant to state politics and to retain his heft.

The Congress and Sena UBT camp sources had yesterday said if Sharad Pawar continues to seek Rajya Sabha entry they would not be able to say no.

Out of seven Maharashtra seats falling vacant NDA camp will get six with BJP today naming minister Ramdas Athawale and national general secretary Vinod Tawde among its four nominees.

Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde will field two candidates and NCP, the third NDA ruling partner has fielded late Ajit Pawar's son Parth.

Elections are on March 16. Thursday is the last date for nominations.