DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Wedding of Sharad Pawar's granddaughter brings Rahul, Bhagwant Mann, Adanis, Ambanis and more together

Wedding of Sharad Pawar's granddaughter brings Rahul, Bhagwant Mann, Adanis, Ambanis and more together

Revati Sule wedded Nagpur-based businessman Sarang Lakhanee in Mumbai at a grand reception on Saturday

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:40 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar with his granddaughter Revati Sule and grandson-in-law Sarang Lakhani during Revati and Sarang's wedding reception, in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI
Advertisement

Weddings in India’s political and business circles rarely go unnoticed, and the latest high-profile celebration has once again caught public attention.

Advertisement

The last wedding that dominated headlines for months was the lavish 2024 union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The star-studded guest list included global celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Tony Blair, alongside leading figures from Bollywood and Indian politics.

Advertisement

Now, another wedding is making headlines for bringing together an impressive mix of political leaders, industrialists and film stars.

Advertisement

The occasion was the wedding reception of Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of veteran Maratha leader Sharad Pawar. Revati married Nagpur-based businessman Sarang Lakhanee at a grand reception in Mumbai on Saturday.

The occasion brought together several politicians, from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

Advertisement

Business rivals Nita Ambani and Gautam Adani with his wife were also spotted at the event.

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were also among the attendees.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts