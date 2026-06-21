Weddings in India’s political and business circles rarely go unnoticed, and the latest high-profile celebration has once again caught public attention.

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The last wedding that dominated headlines for months was the lavish 2024 union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The star-studded guest list included global celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Tony Blair, alongside leading figures from Bollywood and Indian politics.

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Now, another wedding is making headlines for bringing together an impressive mix of political leaders, industrialists and film stars.

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The occasion was the wedding reception of Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of veteran Maratha leader Sharad Pawar. Revati married Nagpur-based businessman Sarang Lakhanee at a grand reception in Mumbai on Saturday.

The occasion brought together several politicians, from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

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Business rivals Nita Ambani and Gautam Adani with his wife were also spotted at the event.

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were also among the attendees.