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Home / India / Sharjeel gets 7-day interim bail for cousin’s wedding

Sharjeel gets 7-day interim bail for cousin’s wedding

Delhi High Court to hear his regular bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots case on Sept 30

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Activist Sharjeel Imam. File
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A Delhi court on Tuesday granted seven days’ interim bail to Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, allowing him to attend his cousin’s wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai granted Sharjeel interim bail from October 4 to October 10. Imam is facing prosecution under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other penal provisions in the case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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The relief comes days before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear Sharjeel’s regular bail plea on September 30.

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Sharjeel has challenged a July 4 trial court order rejecting his regular bail plea in FIR 59/2020, which pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in parts of north-east Delhi in February 2020.

This is not the first time Sharjeel has been granted temporary relief to attend a family wedding. Earlier this year, a court allowed him 10 days’ interim bail, from March 20 to March 30, to attend his brother’s wedding.

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The prosecution has accused Sharjeel, former JNU scholar Umar Khalid and several others of being part of the alleged conspiracy behind the riots. They have been booked under the UAPA and other penal provisions. The allegations are yet to be tested at trial.

Several co-accused in the case have secured bail over the years, including Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal. Safoora Zargar was granted bail on humanitarian grounds during her pregnancy.

Sharjeel’s release is temporary and subject to the conditions imposed by the court. His plea for regular bail is slated to come up before the Delhi High Court on September 30.

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