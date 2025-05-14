DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Shashi Tharoor crosses ‘lakshman rekha’ with comments on India-Pak conflict: Congress sources

Shashi Tharoor crosses ‘lakshman rekha’ with comments on India-Pak conflict: Congress sources

The sources said, without naming anyone, the party leadership sent a 'clear message' during the meeting that this is not the time of airing individual views but for amplifying the party’s stand
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 PM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor leaves after a party meeting at the AICC office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

The Congress on Wednesday took note of its leader Shashi Tharoor’s repeated comments on the India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack, with sources saying that he has crossed a red line.

Advertisement

The sources said the Congress is a democratic party in which leaders express their views freely, but Tharoor has crossed the ‘lakshman rekha’ with his repeated comments on the India-Pakistan conflict.

They made the assertion after a meeting of senior leaders, including Tharoor, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot, among others, at its 24, Akbar Road office.

Advertisement

The sources said, without naming anyone, the party leadership sent a “clear message” during the meeting that this is not the time of airing individual views but for amplifying the party’s stand.

Asked about Tharoor’s comments being at odds with the party’s stand, Ramesh said at a media briefing, “That is his opinion. When Mr Tharoor speaks, it does not reflect the views of the party.”

Advertisement

While the Congress has heaped praise on the armed forces over the success of Operation Sindoor, it has questioned the Modi government’s decision to announce sudden ceasefire, which, ironically, was first announced by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper