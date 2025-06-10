A neighbour of Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the Indore couple case, could not believe that she could be involved in crime.

Speaking to ANI, Sapna Solanki said Sonam was quite happy at the time of her marriage.

"Her behaviour was very good. The wedding was celebrated with great pomp and Sonam looked very happy. There was no fear or suspicion that she could do something like this. We do not think she has done anything like that," she said.

Another neighbour said, "Didi (Sonam) had a very good nature. She remained friendly with everyone. Everyone calls her Bitti. I don't think she would have done such a thing because given her nature, she could only do good things."

A resident of the same locality expressed sadness over Sonam's involvement in the case.

"She had a very good nature. Hearing this today, we are very saddened because we never thought this way about her," another resident said.