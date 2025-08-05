DT
PT
Shibu Soren's funeral held with full state honours

People bid adieu to ‘Dishom Guru’ with moist eyes
PTI
Nemra (Jharkhand), Updated At : 06:23 PM Aug 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People gather to offer their respects to the mortal remains of JMM founder and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren ahead of the funeral procession, at Nemra in Ramgarh. (@JmmJharkhand on X via PTI Photo)
A galaxy of people from all walks of life, from top politicians of the country to common villagers, thronged Nemra in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand as the mortal remains of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren were consigned to flames on Tuesday.

People bid adieu to ‘Dishom Guru’, as he was fondly called by the masses, with moist eyes as a sombre atmosphere prevailed in the native village of the JMM co-founder, whose last rites were held with full state honours amid tight security arrangements.

As his elder son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren lit the pyre, people raised the slogan of 'Guruji amar rahe' (long live, guruji).

The JMM co-founder died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. He was 81.

