Home / India / Shillong-bound IndiGo flight moved to isolation bay at Kolkata airport after bomb threat

Shillong-bound IndiGo flight moved to isolation bay at Kolkata airport after bomb threat

Airports Authority of India says a handwritten note was discovered inside the lavatory by one of the crew members in the morning

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 11:45 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land at an airport. Representative image/PTI file
A Shillong-bound aircraft was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Saturday after the discovery of a handwritten note claiming that a bomb has been placed in the plane, an official statement said.

The discovery was made before passengers boarded the IndiGo flight 6E 7304.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the handwritten note was discovered inside the lavatory by one of the crew members in the morning.

The aircraft is being thoroughly searched, but nothing has been found so far, an AAI spokesperson said.

“The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay, and all precautionary measures as per standard operating procedure are being taken,” the statement added.

