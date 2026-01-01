Shinde moves corporators to hotel as Uddhav reveals BMC ‘mayor dream’

As the race for the mayorship of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ignited suspense by moving the victorious Shiv Sena corporators to a high-end hotel in Mumbai.

“They need to recharge and refresh after a hectic election schedule,” said Shiv Sena leaders. The reaction came moments after Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena-UBT, the second largest party in the BMC, said, “It’s my dream to install a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor in Mumbai, and if God is willing, this dream will be realised.”

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP quickly dismissed Uddhav’s remarks as “wishful thinking”, his ally in the Municipal Corporation elections, Eknath Shinde, reacted by moving his victorious candidates to a resort. Fadnavis, however, exuded full confidence of wresting the mayorship of India’s richest MC after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 118 of the corporation’s 227 seats (BJP 89, SS 29). Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, whose 25-year hold over the BMC came to an end yesterday, together got 71 seats (65 Uddhav’s SS-UBT and 6 MNS). The half-way mark in the BMC is 114, with the winning Mahayuti alliance just four above the majority mark.

That explained the anxiety of Shinde, who reacted by securing his corporators lest poaching attempts upended Mahayuti’s plans. Other players in the BMC polls clocked the following results—Congress in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) 24, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2 and NCP(SP) 1.

Fadnavis said the BJP’s performance in the BMC was along expected lines. “Many people are saying that in 2017, the BJP won 82 seats and now it has won 89, so that really is not such a major achievement. But in 2017, the BJP had contested all 227 seats and won 82 and this time we contested only 135 seats and won 89. We have a vote share of 45 per cent while the Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 30 seats more than us and polled 27 per cent votes. This mirrors the scale of our victory,” the CM said.