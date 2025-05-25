DT
Ship carrying marine fuel lists off Kerala coast, rescue ops on

Ship carrying marine fuel lists off Kerala coast, rescue ops on

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority cautioned the general public against touching the cargo containers or oil spill if they wash ashore
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A Liberian container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, lists several degrees, 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on Saturday. Photo: Coast Guard
A Liberian container vessel carrying marine fuel listed several degrees, 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on Saturday afternoon, causing its cargo to spill into the sea, authorities said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned the general public against touching the cargo containers or oil spill if they wash ashore.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard started a rescue operation for 15 crew members of the container ship.

The 184-m Liberia-flagged vessel, MSC ELSA 3, started tilting earlier today. The shipping company alerted Indian authorities around 1.30 pm, seeking immediate assistance.

“Nine of the 24 crew onboard abandoned the ship and were in life rafts. Rescue operations for the remaining 15 are underway,” the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard coordinated rescue operations by maintaining ships and aircrafts near the distressed vessel.

Additional life rafts have been deployed to aid the evacuation, and the Directorate General of Shipping, in coordination with the Coast Guard, has directed the ship’s managers to arrange urgent salvage support.

The vessel had departed Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was en route to Kochi.

