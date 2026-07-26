DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Shipping authority asks Indian seafarers to assess security situation before taking up jobs in conflict zones

Shipping authority asks Indian seafarers to assess security situation before taking up jobs in conflict zones

The advisory came days after five Indians were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last week

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:24 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summons Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov over the attack on commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which resulted in the death of four Indian nationals, in New Delhi on July 21. Image credits/ANI video grab
Advertisement

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has advised all Indian-flagged and foreign vessels with Indian seafarers to exercise the highest degree of caution while operating in the Black Sea and undertake voyage-specific security risk assessments before entering the affected region.

Advertisement

The advisory came days after five Indians were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last week.

Advertisement

“In view of the continuing armed conflicts in the Black Sea and the recent increase in attacks on merchant vessels...all Indian flagged vessels and foreign vessels with Indian seafarers are advised to exercise the highest degree of caution while operating in the Black Sea and undertake voyage- specific security risk assessment before entering the affected region,” DGMA said in a circular on Saturday.

Advertisement

The shipping regulator advised Indian seafarers to continuously monitor and comply with advisories issued by this Directorate or other government departments.

Since April 2026, there have been ten such attacks involving Indian seafarers onboard foreign flag ships. Particular attention is invited to the attack on MV GOLDEN LEO on July 19, while departing the Port of Odesa, Ukraine, wherein the vessel was struck by multiple missiles.

Advertisement

The vessel had five Indian seafarers onboard. The incident resulted in ten casualties, of whom four Indians are presumed dead.

Also, DGMA said the recent attack on flagged tankers MT Asia, MT Louise-1, and MT Nelsa near Novorossiya, Russia, resulted in damage to the vessels.

Seafarers, including Indian seafarers, who served on these vessels faced frightening situations and had to leave the vessels due to the attack.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts