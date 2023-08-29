Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane

PTI

Thane, August 29

A group of people allegedly beat up a local Shiv Sena functionary in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday following which a case was registered against 20 people, an official from Ambernath police station told PTI.

Ajit Surendran Nair (39), the Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde group) shakha pramukh of a branch at Navre Park in Ambernath, in his police complaint said an election was in progress in a housing society in the area on Sunday, according to the official.

At that time, the accused people arrived there and tried to pull the chairs meant for the society members. When Nair objected, they allegedly beat him up and also threatened him with dire consequences, the official said quoting the complaint.

The victim, who suffered injuries, later went to the Ambernath police station where the security personnel referred him to a hospital.

The complainant said he feared for his life from the accused, according to the FIR.

Based on the complaint, the police registered the FIR against 20 people, of whom five have been identified, under the IPC sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, the official said.

#Maharashtra #Shiv Sena