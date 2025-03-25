DT
Shiv Sena MP demands in Lok Sabha ban on comedy platforms promoting hate speech

Shiv Sena MP demands in Lok Sabha ban on comedy platforms promoting hate speech

Dhairyasheel Mane demanded that there should be some policy or framework wherein comedians can be allowed to criticise policies and not indulge in making personal remarks against individuals
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:51 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MPs in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
Amid a raging controversy over comic Kunal Kamra’s remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena member Dhairyasheel Mane on Tuesday demanded in the Lok Sabha that stand-up comedy platforms that promote hate speech and create tension in society should be banned.

Mane said that some people are running their political agenda through stand-up comedians.

Participating in the discussion on Finance Bill 2025, in the Lok Sabha, the Sena MP demanded that there should be some policy or framework wherein comedians can be allowed to criticise policies and not indulge in making personal remarks against individuals.

Without taking the name of Kamra, he said in the last two days, people would have seen on TV that “one joker whose mind is empty” is making irresponsible comments against Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“I demand that such platforms which promote hate speech or create tension in society should be banned,” Mane said.

Kamra kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Shinde’s political career in his show.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film “Dil Toh Pagal Hai”, apparently referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). He also joked about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members vandalised Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra’s show took place, as well as a hotel on whose premises the club is located.

An unfazed Kamra has said he will not apologise for his comments about Shinde and criticised the acts of vandalism.

Shinde has likened Kamra’s jibe at him to taking “supari” (contract) to speak against someone, and said there should be decorum while making a satire, otherwise “action causes a reaction”.

Freedom of speech is there, but there should be a limit, Shinde said on Monday reacting to Kamra’s comments.

