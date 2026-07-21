Shiv Sena (UBT) moves Supreme Court challenging merger of 6 MPs with Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena just two days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament began.

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On behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT), senior counsel Devadatt Kamat mentioned the petition before a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant and sought urgent listing of the case for hearing.

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“This is an important matter… The Speaker recognises the merger of my 6 MPs with the rival party. My functioning as a political party in the Parliament has come to absolute standstill. These MPs are not with me. The Speaker has recognized their merger with another party. And this is for this Parliament session,” Kamat told the Bench seeking a hearing on Wednesday.

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“We don't know about tomorrow. But we will list it,” CJI Kant told Kamat.

On July 18, Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena UBT MPs -- Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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With the Speaker formalising the merger, the strength of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha was reduced to just three MPs while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena now has 13 MPs, up from its original strength of seven.

Shiv Sena has now become the third largest NDA constituent after BJP (239 MPs), TDP (16 MPs) and Shiv Sena (13 MPs). Shiv Sena has overtaken Nitish Kumar's JDU in the NDA power pie. JDU has 12 MPs.

The immediate impact of the move is reflected in the Lok Sabha’s composition, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) increasing its strength to 298 in the 543-member House. Owing to three vacancies, however, the effective strength of the Lok Sabha currently stands at 540.

The development comes as a boost for the NDA during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as the ruling alliance seeks to bolster support for key legislation, including potential constitutional amendment Bills.