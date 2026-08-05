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Home / India / Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker’s decision against basic structure of Constitution, Sibal tells SC

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker’s decision against basic structure of Constitution, Sibal tells SC

Noting that there was a need for clearly defined criteria to determine what constituted majority within a political party, the bench said it could help to prevent recurring disputes over political defections

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:11 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Photo: ANI file
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The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday sought to assail Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, saying it went against the basic structure of the Constitution.

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During the hearing of petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), challenging the Maharashtra Speaker’s refusal to disqualify MLAs of the Shinde faction under the 10th Schedule and the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena with the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, Sibal raised the larger issue of political defection and its implications for the system of representative democracy in India.

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“Is it not fundamentally against the basic structure of the Constitution that the representative of a party suddenly moves to another party, forms coalition with it, topples the government and doesn’t allow the disqualification proceedings to be decided until the next election?” wondered Sibal who represented Shiv Sena (UBT) member and petitioner Sunil Prabhu.

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“When legislators contest on one party’s ticket using its symbol, and then merge with another party and represent another symbol, the end result is that the electorate is not represented by the candidates it elected. This kind of manipulation and defection can change electoral verdicts and reduce the process of elections to a farce,” Sibal told a bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

Noting that there was a need for clearly defined criteria to determine what constituted majority within a political party, the bench said it could help to prevent recurring disputes over political defections.

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“Law as it stands is Subash Desai. The control of the political party subsists over the legislature party. Any decision of the political party, validly demonstrated, must prevail over any will, even if of the majority of the legislature party,” Justice Bagchi said.

The bench, however, also batted for granting some “elbow room” to elected representatives to make political decisions if the majority of them “genuinely disagree” with the directions of the political party.

Sibal said the question before the EC was not of the split of a ‘political’ party, but rather, a ‘legislature’ party. There was a split in the ‘legislature’ party and in terms of what was held in Subhash Desai, a faction of a legislature party cannot change the group leader or the chief whip.

Earlier, the bench — which also included Justice Koymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana  — commenced final hearing on petitions filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 2024 against the poll panel’s order allotting the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shinde-led faction and the Maharashtra Speaker’s refusal to disqualify MLAs of the Shinde faction under the anti-defection law.

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