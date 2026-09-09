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Home / India / Shivraj Chouhan calls farmer leaders' meeting on September 10 over Seed Act

Shivraj Chouhan calls farmer leaders' meeting on September 10 over Seed Act

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, BKU, AIKCC, SIFA among organisations expected to attend consultation on proposed legislation

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:43 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a programme in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PIB photo/ANI)
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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a crucial meeting of farmer leaders from across the country on Thursday to discuss the stringent Seed Act aimed at tackling the sale of fake and substandard seeds in the country.

Several farmer organisations are expected to participate in the meeting, including the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) and South Indian Farmers Association (SIFA).

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Chouhan will directly interact with farmer leaders on the proposed legislation and seek their views on measures needed to protect farmers from poor-quality and counterfeit seeds, ministry sources said.

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Apart from the proposed Seed Act, the minister is expected to discuss issues linked to the broader development of the agriculture sector.

The consultation comes ahead of the Parliament session and is aimed at bringing farmers’ feedback into the policymaking process before the proposed legislation moves forward.

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The proposed legislation reportedly includes stringent provisions such as hefty fines and jail terms for individuals found selling fake or substandard seeds.

For several months, Chouhan has indicated the government’s intention to enhance seed quality regulation through the new Act.

The discussions are also expected to focus on concerns raised by farmers at the ground level and ways to strengthen the overall seed quality and regulatory framework.

Earlier this year, the minister described the Bill as a historic measure to safeguard farmers, ensuring seed quality and transparency throughout the supply chain. Key features of the Bill include QR code traceability and fines of up to Rs 30 lakh.

Chouhan stated that the existing Seed Act of 1966 is outdated, lacking modern technology and data systems.

“We are now bringing a modern law based on traceability, digital records and accountability, so that no farmer is cheated in the future,” he said.

“The government’s objective is to ensure that every farmer has access to quality seeds. Good companies will be encouraged, and those who do wrong will face strict action. That is the essence of this law,” he added.

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