Shivraj Chouhan launches upgraded agri welfare portal for farmers

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched the upgraded agri welfare portal, aimed at providing farmers with a single digital platform to access government schemes, financial assistance and agricultural information.

The portal seeks to reduce the need for farmers to visit government offices or navigate multiple websites, while enhancing transparency and limiting intermediaries in the delivery of government assistance.

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Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision was to make government services accessible to citizens through their mobile phones. He added that technology must reach farms and rural communities to improve farmers’ lives.

The portal brings together information on key initiatives, including PM-KISAN, AgriStack and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, besides details of schemes, subsidies, rules and other ministry services.

It will also enable farmers to check their eligibility and apply online for various schemes, with financial assistance transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

“The platform will connect Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), agricultural scientists, researchers and startups, creating a common digital space for the agricultural sector,” Chouhan said.

Emphasising the need for reliable information, he directed officials to keep the portal updated and ensure its language and processes were simple enough for small and marginal farmers, including those with limited formal education.

The Agriculture Ministry will organise a training campaign through Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country to help farmers use the portal and other digital services.

Designed to work on basic smartphones and in areas with weak internet connectivity, the portal also features screen-reader support and simplified navigation for persons with disabilities. It complies with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Digital Brand Identity Manual 3.0 and Guidelines for Indian Government Websites 3.0.

Chouhan commended the technical team for completing the upgraded portal within the stipulated time.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Secretary Atish Chandra, Additional Secretary Pramod Meherda, and senior officials from the ministry’s Digital Agriculture Division and the National Informatics Centre also attended the launch.