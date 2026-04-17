Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders probe against seed company over crop loss

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday ordered legal action against a seed company following complaints from farmers in Madhya Pradesh over alleged substandard seeds that led to significant crop losses.

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The move comes after the minister met a group of young farmers from Dhar and Khargone districts of the state at his official residence in the national capital.

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The farmers informed him about severe losses in their bitter gourd crop. They said poor-quality seeds and saplings were responsible for the damage.

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Swinging into action, Chouhan ordered officials concerned to ensure adequate compensation to the affected without delay. He also directed strict action against those responsible for the alleged supply of substandard seeds.

“Farmers’ hard work and trust cannot be allowed to be destroyed. Strict legal action will be taken against those who cheat farmers,” he said in a statement.

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Chouhan said the government will not tolerate negligence in agricultural inputs and added that farmers’ interests were a top priority.

He also directed officials to examine the ‘Rubasta’ variety of bitter gourd seeds linked to the case. He asked for strict monitoring of seed quality and supply systems.

Officials said assessment of crop losses has begun. Police are also investigating the role of the company and its distribution network.

An FIR was registered at Manawar Police Station in Dhar district. The case has been filed against Nunhems India Private Limited. The case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Essential Commodities Act, and the Seeds Act, according to the police.

The affected farmers alleged they had purchased bitter gourd seeds and saplings in November 2025. The purchase was made through local nurseries and agricultural service centres.

"After sowing, the crop failed to grow properly. The fruits remained small. They turned yellow and dropped early. We reported heavy financial losses," one of the victims said.

A complaint was filed on February 17. A preliminary enquiry by agricultural experts found prima facie evidence of substandard seeds being supplied as certified products. The saplings were also found to be defective.