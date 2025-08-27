‘Shocking and deeply regrettable’: India condemns killing of 5 journalists in Gaza

India has expressed deep concern over the reported deaths of journalists in Israeli airstrikes on a hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, emphasising its longstanding position against civilian casualties in conflict zones.

At least 20 people, including five journalists working for the international media, were killed in an Israeli double strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Monday.

Among those killed were Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri, AP freelancer Mariam Dagga, and Al Jazeera contributor Mohammed Salama.

Responding to media queries on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable. India has always condemned the loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation.”

The deaths in Khan Yunis have drawn international concern, with press freedom groups and humanitarian organisations urging accountability and stronger safeguards for media personnel operating in conflict areas.

India’s statement comes as global attention remains fixed on the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where journalists have faced increasing risks while reporting from the ground.