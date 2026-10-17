'Shoorveer' song: Donate Rs 50,000 to army welfare fund, Delhi HC tells Mirzapur producer

The Delhi High Court has asked the makers of "Mirzapur: The Movie" to donate Rs 50,000 to the Army Welfare Fund over the alleged misuse of a song paying tribute to Maharana Pratap as the background score for a fight sequence.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma closed proceedings on a PIL challenging the use of the song after it was replaced, but said the matter would be taken up again on the issue of costs if the donation was not made within the stipulated time.

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In an order passed on October 13, the court noted that the song, "Shoorveer", had been removed and was no longer being played in the movie since September 17.

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"Counsel for the respondent no. 3 (Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd) states that in view of the conduct of the respondents, an amount of Rs 50,000 shall be voluntarily donated to the Army Welfare Fund within a period of one week from today and the acknowledgement to that effect shall be produced on record," the order stated.

"In case there is a failure to produce the acknowledgement as claimed above, within a period of two weeks from today, the matter shall be listed for re-consideration before the Court only on the limited aspect of cost to be paid by the respondent no. 3," it added.

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On September 17, the high court had said that using "Shoorveer" as the background score for a fight sequence in "Mirzapur: The Movie" was "not in good taste".

After the Central Board of Film Certification's counsel informed the court that the film's producer had voluntarily approached it to make changes to the scene, the court had asked the board to decide on the proposal within a week.

The producer's counsel had submitted that the song was used only to "embellish" the climax, in which the protagonists fight goons.

The PIL filed by Prashant Kumar Singh alleged that the musical composition "Shoorveer", a tribute to Maharana Pratap, was used in a manner that created an "undesirable association" between the warrior's revered ideals and the violent and unlawful conduct depicted in the film.

The plea said "Mirzapur: The Movie" is set against the backdrop of organised crime, gang rivalry and violent criminal activities, with principal characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, portrayed as running a criminal empire involving illegal possession and use of weapons, drug trafficking, extortion, threats, murders and other acts of violence.

Such a portrayal, when accompanied by a composition associated with Maharana Pratap, could create a misleading association between the values of courage, honour and sacrifice represented by the warrior and the criminality and violence depicted in the film, the plea alleged.