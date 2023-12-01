Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

New Delhi, November 30
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it would run a ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign in Delhi from December 1-20 to take public opinion on whether the Chief Minister should resign if he is arrested by the agencies.
Ministers of the Delhi Government, AAP MLAs, councillors and party’s office-bearers will visit every household across 2,600 polling stations in Delhi to engage in discussions and gather people’s opinions.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha addressed a press conference.
Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP had put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh in jail in false cases and a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.
“The BJP has been continuously losing Assembly elections in Delhi. Despite ruling the MCD for 15 consecutive years, the people of Delhi, prioritising Kejriwal’s work, uprooted the BJP from power.” Rai added.
He further alleged that the BJP intends that if its government doesn’t form in Delhi, then Arvind Kejriwal should be eliminated, and the rapidly advancing caravan of the AAP should be halted. The Enforcement Directorate had summoned the Chief Minister earlier this month for questioning pertaining to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...