Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it would run a ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign in Delhi from December 1-20 to take public opinion on whether the Chief Minister should resign if he is arrested by the agencies.

Ministers of the Delhi Government, AAP MLAs, councillors and party’s office-bearers will visit every household across 2,600 polling stations in Delhi to engage in discussions and gather people’s opinions.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha addressed a press conference.

Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP had put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh in jail in false cases and a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.

“The BJP has been continuously losing Assembly elections in Delhi. Despite ruling the MCD for 15 consecutive years, the people of Delhi, prioritising Kejriwal’s work, uprooted the BJP from power.” Rai added.

He further alleged that the BJP intends that if its government doesn’t form in Delhi, then Arvind Kejriwal should be eliminated, and the rapidly advancing caravan of the AAP should be halted. The Enforcement Directorate had summoned the Chief Minister earlier this month for questioning pertaining to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

