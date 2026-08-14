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Home / India / Meloni remarks row: External Affairs Ministry stresses ‘mutual respect’ in ties with Italy

Meloni remarks row: External Affairs Ministry stresses ‘mutual respect’ in ties with Italy

Responding to a question on the remarks made at the Congress event a day back, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlines the strength and growing breadth of India’s relationship with Italy

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:23 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Giorgia Meloni; Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit. ANI photos
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday stressed the importance of “mutual respect” in diplomacy amid a political row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “hug diplomacy” and subsequent remarks by Sandeep Dikshit referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

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Responding to a question on the remarks made at the Congress event a day back, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the strength and growing breadth of India’s relationship with Italy.

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“We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way,” Jaiswal said.

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He added that diplomatic engagement between the two countries should be guided by respect and mutual understanding.

“It’s important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties keeping in mind and being respectful of each other, and there’s mutual understanding between the two sides,” he said.

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The remarks came a day after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi targeted the Modi government’s foreign-policy approach, particularly its interactions with foreign leaders.

During his remarks, Gandhi hugged former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, following which Dikshit made a reference to Meloni, triggering a political controversy.

The episode has since drawn criticism from the BJP, with the focus shifting from Gandhi’s political attack on the Prime Minister’s foreign policy to the propriety of remarks involving the Italian Prime Minister.

Without directly commenting on the political exchange, the MEA’s response sought to underline the broader diplomatic relationship between New Delhi and Rome and the need for decorum in dealing with foreign leaders.

India and Italy have in recent years sought to deepen their bilateral engagement across a range of areas, making the MEA’s emphasis on respect and mutual understanding particularly significant amid the controversy.

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