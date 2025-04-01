DT
Home / India / Showdown on Waqf bill likely as INDIA bloc holds meeting to formulate joint strategy

Showdown on Waqf bill likely as INDIA bloc holds meeting to formulate joint strategy

The opposition parties hold a meeting in the Parliament House to discuss and formulate their strategy as a showdown over the contentious bill is imminent
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:30 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (@INCIndia via PTI Photo)
The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday presented a united face as they discussed their joint strategy to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha first.

The opposition parties held a meeting in the Parliament House to discuss and formulate their strategy as a showdown over the contentious bill is imminent.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AAP's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting.

DMK's TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI-M's John Brittas, CPI's Sandosh Kumar P, RSP's NK Premchandran and Vaiko were also present in the meeting.

