‘Shramik Nyay’ vow is real ‘400 paar’, says Congress

New Delhi, May 1
The Congress reiterated its “Shramik Nyay” guarantees on International Labour Day and said its promise of Rs 400 per day minimum wages was the real “400 paar”.
Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh listed the party’s guarantees for labourers and alleged the past 10 years have been of “anyay kaal” for them.
He said the Congress had promised “Shram ka Samman” (dignity for labour) with Rs 400 per day minimum wages at the national level, including for MGNREGA workers. Ramesh alleged the BJP’s call of “400 paar” was aimed at changing the Constitution.
