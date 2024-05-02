‘Shramik Nyay’ vow is real ‘400 paar’, says Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The Congress reiterated its “Shramik Nyay” guarantees on International Labour Day and said its promise of Rs 400 per day minimum wages was the real “400 paar”.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh listed the party’s guarantees for labourers and alleged the past 10 years have been of “anyay kaal” for them.

He said the Congress had promised “Shram ka Samman” (dignity for labour) with Rs 400 per day minimum wages at the national level, including for MGNREGA workers. Ramesh alleged the BJP’s call of “400 paar” was aimed at changing the Constitution.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh