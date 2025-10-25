DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath among 22 booked for investment fraud in UP’s Baghpat

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath among 22 booked for investment fraud in UP’s Baghpat

Over 500 investors reportedly deposited lakhs of rupees in the scheme

article_Author
PTI
Baghpat, Updated At : 02:03 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath. File photos
Advertisement

An FIR has been registered here against 22 people, including Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, in connection with a fake finance company duping hundreds of investors by promising to double their money within a year, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the company, Urban State Credit Cooperative Society Limited, based in Loni, operated investment schemes through agents in several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

According to Chauhan, the company used well-known film personalities to promote its schemes.

Advertisement

“Shreyas Talpade was projected as the promoter, while Alok Nath was introduced as the brand ambassador to help the company gain people’s trust,” the officer said.

Over 500 investors reportedly deposited lakhs of rupees in the scheme. However, after a year, when investors sought to withdraw their funds, the company’s office was found locked, and its officials missing, police said.

Advertisement

A complainant, Babli from Baghpat, alleged that the company even forged signatures on documents to misappropriate deposits.

Following multiple complaints, police registered a case under sections related to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Chauhan said an investigation was underway to identify all the accused, examine their bank accounts, and verify the extent of involvement of the celebrities whose names and images were used to promote the company.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts