Home / India / Shukla and his team get their first day-off

Shukla and his team get their first day-off

The Ax-4 crew is conducting over 60 experiments during their two-week stay, highlighting the growing role of commercial and international partnerships in space exploration
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:51 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoy views of the Earth from the ISS cupola. Pic: Axiom Space
After completing a week onboard the International Space Station (ISS), making 113 orbits of the Earth and covering 4.67 million km, Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his three crew mates got their first day off on July 3.

Suave has been testing a wearable acoustic monitoring device designed to improve how sound levels are tracked aboard the ISS. This technology could enhance astronaut health and inform the design of future spacecraft. Tibor has been monitoring radiation levels using a Hungarian-developed dosimeter, while also leading a project to grow microgreens on orbit — a step toward sustainable food production in space.

Axiom Space said that the mission is historic for its international significance. It marks the first time astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary have conducted a mission aboard the space station and represents these nations' return to human spaceflight after more than four decades.

The Ax-4 crew is conducting over 60 experiments during their two-week stay, highlighting the growing role of commercial and international partnerships in space exploration.

Meanwhile, the unpiloted Progress 92 spacecraft from Russia’s Roscosmos is in orbit after being launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, and will dock with the ISS on July 5 after a two-day journey.

The spacecraft will deliver about three tonnes of food, fuel and supplies to the space station.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

