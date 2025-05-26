Shukla in quarantine ahead of space travel
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crewmates, part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, are headed into quarantine, the US-based private space firm announced on Sunday. The Axiom-4 mission is scheduled for lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 8.
