Shutdown in Manipur’s curfew-bound Churachandpur after fresh violence

Hours after a fresh shutdown was imposed by a student body in Manipur’s curfew-bound Churachandpur district following clashes between Hmar and Zomi people, a group of MLAs and tribal organisations separately appealed for peace on Wednesday.

Educational institutions remained closed and most shops and markets downed shutters throughout the day. Private vehicles also stayed off the roads, as tensions continued to grip the district.

Several persons were injured as fresh clashes broke out between people belonging to Zomi and Hmar tribes late on Tuesday, just hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities.

The fresh clashes erupted after a group of men tried to take down a flag of a Zomi militant outfit in the town. In response to the development, the Zomi Students’ Federation imposed a shutdown in the district with immediate effect.

In a joint statement, at least 12 Kuki-Zomi and Hmar organisations based in Churachandpur district have called for peace among communities and agreed to form a joint peace committee to monitor the situation and prevent misunderstandings in the future.

The organisations, including Kuki Inpi, Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council, pledged to work towards communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The statement condemned all forms of violence, hate speech, destruction of properties and acts of aggression.

The organisations also committed to resolving any inter-community disputes through dialogue.

They emphasised that churches and religious denominations must guide their members away from engaging in violence.

Additionally, the joint peace committee will work to monitor developments and address potential conflicts between communities.

In a separate statement, the medical superintendent of Churachandpur District Hospital, Dr. Tinglonglei Thangluai, said a mob stormed the hospital around 9 PM on Tuesday, intimidating staff and patients. The situation stabilised only after security forces intervened around 11 PM.

Thangluai urged the public to respect healthcare institutions and refrain from any violence within hospital premises.

In another statement, the Churachandpur Doctors’ Association also called for peace and urged the public to allow medical professionals to perform their duties without interference.

Six MLAs from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have also issued a joint appeal for peace and harmony, urging the administration to take necessary measures to restore law and order.

In their statement, MLAs Paoleinlal Haokip, N Sanate, LM Khaute, Vungzagin Valte, Chinlunthang and Letzamang Haokip called the recent incidents “most unfortunate”, warning that they could disrupt peace and damage the unity and brotherhood among communities.

Highlighting the critical and difficult times the communities are facing, the legislators emphasised the need to stand together in their fight for rights.

The MLAs urged community leaders and civil society organisations (CSOs) to continue working towards maintaining peace and stability.

They also called on the district administrations to prioritise the restoration of peace and law and order.

The clashes between Zomi and Hmar tribes started after Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi people on Sunday, leading to violence and the imposition of curfew in the district the next day.

According to sources, Richard Hmar was driving a vehicle which almost hit a two-wheeler rider belonging to the Zomi community. This led to a brief altercation that ultimately resulted in the assault.

In response to the assault on Richard Hmar and clashes between the two communities, the Hmar Village Volunteers (HVV) imposed a total shutdown in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts.

Pherzawl is predominantly inhabited by the Hmar tribe, while Jiribam is home to multiple ethnic communities, with Meiteis forming the majority.

However, a settlement was reached on Tuesday, with the attacker’s family agreeing to pay Rs 50,000 to Richard Hmar’s kin for holding a traditional and customary peace feast, another official said.

The two sides also agreed that the attacker’s families would initially pay Rs 2 lakh for the medical treatment of Richard Hmar and provide more money to him if needed.

Notably, more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.