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Home / India / SIA-India urges lower initial Satcom spectrum charges to boost satellite communication

SIA-India urges lower initial Satcom spectrum charges to boost satellite communication

The industry body suggests that satellite operators should initially be charged only 1–2% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:25 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The industry body has suggested that satellite operators should initially be charged only 1–2% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges. Photo: iStock
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The Space Industry Association of India (SIA-India) has urged the government to keep spectrum charges low and provide policy support to help satellite communication services expand across the country, particularly in remote, rural and disaster-prone areas, especially in the wake of disasters in Nepal and Assam.

The industry body has suggested that satellite operators should initially be charged only 1–2% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges. It said the satellite communication market in India is still at an early stage and high charges could make services more expensive and discourage investment.

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The call comes amid deliberations by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and Digital Communications Commission (DCC)on satellite spectrum usage charges, including a possible 5% adjusted gross revenue (AGR) baseline, compared with the 4% cap recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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According to the industry body, satellite networks can help bridge the digital divide through three major routes — providing connectivity to mobile towers and other networks through backhaul, connecting devices directly through direct-to-device (D2D) technology, and integrating satellite and terrestrial networks.

“India’s satellite connectivity market is at an important stage of development. The immediate priority should be to create the conditions for adoption, investment and scale, particularly in areas that remain difficult to serve through terrestrial infrastructure. A proportionate spectrum framework, including a minimal 1–2% AGR in the initial phase, can support this objective while providing the government with a sustainable revenue stream. As the market matures, the framework can be reviewed based on actual adoption, utilisation and industry growth,” said Anil Prakash, DG, SIA-India.

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The current disaster in Nepal provides a stark illustration of the critical role of satcom. Nepal is now planning to rebuild its early-warning infrastructure with satellite-enabled VSAT connectivity, along with satellite phones, specifically to ensure that monitoring stations remain connected when terrestrial mobile networks go down.

"The devastating floods in Assam last month have reinforced a fundamental principle of disaster-resilient communications that redundancy cannot be an afterthought. Satellite and terrestrial networks must provide parallel layers of connectivity, where both technologies are available at all times through technically viable pathways such as backhaul, Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity and network convergence,” SAI-India said in a statement.

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