Sibling rivalry threatens Congress's 30-year dominance in Bhopal North segment

Bhopal, November 9

The Congress’ 30-year dominance over Bhopal North Assembly seat is at stake this season with a brother rebelling against a brother in the battle for the family’s political legacy.

Amir Aqeel, the younger brother of six-term MLA Arif Aqeel, the sitting Congress legislator from the segment, is running a spirited campaign in the area as an Independent. Amir’s challenge is to the elder brother who vacated the seat for son Atif, a political novice with barely any ground connection in the area.

Local sympathies appear to be with Amir, though veteran Arif Aqeel’s supporters say people understand the value of votes and will ensure a Congress win despite odds.

“No matter how many Independents contest, people are wise and know where to vote. They will reward Arif Aqeel’s legacy. He has stood by them through thick and thin,” says Ehsan Khan, a voter, arguing that uncle Amir won’t manage to upset nephew’s applecart. But many seem to differ and note that Amir Aqeel was the natural inheritor of the sitting Congress MLA’s politics.

“If Arif saheb had made up his mind not to contest, he should have favoured his brother for a ticket. The brothers have worked in this segment for decades and are like each other’s shadows. Today they have turned into political rivals living under the same roof,” says Mahesh Prajapati, a resident of Bhopal North which Arif Aqeel first won in 1990 as an Independent defeating a Congress candidate.

He has since held the seat and remains unbeatable in the constituency, while his son is yet to make a cut and continues to run the campaign in father’s name. He even calls himself Atif Arif Aqeel. “The seat was clear for the Congress until Arif Aqeel’s son entered the fray and his uncle decided to run as an Independent. Now nothing can be said,” says Ramesh Chand, a local chemist.

BJP’s Alok Sharma, a former mayor, is Atif’s direct rival in this Assembly constituency, where AAP’s Mohammad Saud is also raising Congress Party’s tensions. Of Bhopal district’s seven assembly segments, the Congress currently holds three — Bhopal North, Bhopal Central and Bhopal West-South. Bhopal North now stands in the red zone for the Congress as brothers range against each other.

