Siddaramaiah rejects 'November revolution', asserts no calls made for leadership change

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday rejected speculations about "November revolution" in the state politics, as he asserted that there were no calls for leadership change.

He reiterated that the dinner meeting he hosted for his cabinet colleagues on Monday had nothing to do with leadership change or politics.

The meeting had gained significance amid speculations about a change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution". Some interpret "November revolution" as a change of Chief Minister.

"There is no relationship between the dinner meeting and politics. I regularly host such dinners and we keep meeting for dinner and have such get together. We discuss party matters. Other than that there has been no discussion on leadership change or any other political matters," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question from reporters on speculations about leadership change and the dinner meeting he hosted for cabinet colleagues.

Asked about the high command's 'silence' about speculations, he said the top leadership was currently concentrating on Bihar elections.

"Let's see later, what they say. We will go by whatever the high command says," he said.

To a question on talks about the "November revolution", he shot back, "there is no kranti (revolution), no branti (delusion)."

Asked about calls for leadership change and about it requiring approval from the high command and legislators, he said, "there are no such calls, you (media) are talking about such things. Nowhere such calls are there, unnecessary speculations."

There have been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing alleged power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and his deputy and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Amid talks about CM change, Siddaramaiah has constantly reiterated that he will complete a full five years’ term.

Siddaramaiah on Monday said no one can become the CM without the support of the majority number of the party legislators, along with the blessings of the Congress high command.

He was responding to a question on a reported statement by Shivakumar that leadership changes could happen in the state based on the high command's decision, and it was not only on the basis of the support of the number of legislators.

Siddaramaiah reply is seen as an assertion that he still enjoys the support of a large number of Congress MLAs.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the Congress won the 2023 Assembly polls and the party had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached, based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.