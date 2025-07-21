The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision granting relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah.

The Court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea challenging the High Court's order that quashed summons issued to her in the MUDA plot allotment case.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Karnataka High Court judgment, which quashed the ED notice in the MUDA case.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's office called the ruling a step towards justice and a blow to politically motivated interference.

Referring to media reports, the statement read: “Supreme Court upholds judgment of the High Court quashing ED notice in Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh MUDA Case. SLPs dismissed. Court cautioned about making adverse remarks against ED. They stated that matter must not be politicised. Fight your battles before the electorate. Dismissed as they find no fault in the learned single judge's order. Justice has prevailed and ED interference has been put to an end in MUDA case.” The MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) case involves alleged irregularities in land allotted to Parvathi Siddaramaiah, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the MUDA case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land, which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued notices to both under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which were later quashed by the Karnataka High Court.

The ED had challenged the High Court's decision before the Supreme Court through Special Leave Petitions (SLPs). with PTI inputs