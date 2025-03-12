DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Sierra Leone agrees to consider support to India’s UNSC candidature for 2028-29

Sierra Leone agrees to consider support to India’s UNSC candidature for 2028-29

Both sides to hold next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Freetown
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:15 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Sierra Leone has agreed to consider support to India’s candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat for the year 2028-29, the officials said on Tuesday.

Sierra Leone has also agreed to expedite the process of approval from its government to sign the Agreement of International Solar Alliance (ISA), recognising Indian Pharmacopoeia and joining the Global Biofeuls Alliance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.

The decision was taken after the second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and Alan C. E. Logan, Director-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Leader of the delegation from Sierra Leonean side were held on March 10, 2025, in New Delhi, the statement said.

Advertisement

India and Sierra Leone share warm and friendly relations. There have been regular visits from both sides. The opening of India’s Resident Mission in Freetown in 2020 has increased both countries’ engagements. The India-Sierra Leone bilateral trade has registered US$ 298 million during 2023-24, increased by three-fold growth in the last decade. Sierra Leone is a beneficiary of the Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme extended by India, which will help in boosting exports of bulk minerals, ores and other commodities to India.

The FOC meeting between India and Sierra Leone was held in a friendly atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Freetown at a mutually convenient date.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper