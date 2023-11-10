Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

PTI

Los Angeles, November 10

Jag Bains, an entrepreneur and truck company owner from Washington, created history by becoming the first Sikh-American to win the reality show "Big Brother".

The 25-year-old TV personality defeated Matt Klotz, a professional swimmer, and DJ Bowie Jane to take the top spot at the 100-day-long season.

Bains was the first Sikh-American to enter the "Big Brother" house in the US and is now the first Sikh-American houseguest to win the US version of the international reality series in its 25th season.

"Big Brother" announced the results of the finale on its official handle on microblogging site X. Bains will be taking home a prize money of USD 750,000.

"And that's our season!! Congrats and thank you to our #BB25 houseguests!" "To be able to win this with integrity and loyalty the whole time is exactly what I wanted to do," Bains told host Julie Chen-Moonves at the end of the episode.

Bains is now the third straight winner to make history on the US version of "Big Brother". In 2021, Xavier Prather became the first Black individual to win the game, while last year Taylor Hale was anounced as the first Black woman to win.

"Big Brother" season 25 aired in the US on CBS.

#Sikhs #United States of America USA #Washington