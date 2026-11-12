Sikh Cultural Society president apologises after Diwali fireworks incident at New York gurdwara

Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations at the Sikh Cultural Society Gurdwara in Richmond Hill, New York, have come under scrutiny after illegal fireworks were allegedly set off. Several youngsters were arrested and illegal weapons were reportedly recovered from some of them. A police officer was also injured during the incident.

The community expressed deep concern over the incident of fireworks and resultant garbage littered outside the Hindu temples and gurdwaras following the Diwali celebration at United Kingdom, Canada and America.

Condemning the violence and violation of law, Jatinder Singh, president of the Sikh Cultural Society Inc, Richmond Hill, addressed a press conference and tendered an unconditional apology to the police officer injured during the incident in Richmond.

He said thousands of devotees had visited the gurdwara to pay obeisance on the occasion, but a few miscreants had disrupted the celebrations. He maintained that the gurdwara management had reached an understanding with the administration that fireworks would not be used, but some youngsters deliberately violated the restrictions.

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“Had this happened in India, the police might have dealt with the offenders brutally. However, the police here handled the situation within the framework of the law,” he said, expressing concern over the embarrassment faced by police personnel from the diaspora following the incident.

He said the incident had adversely affected the image of the Punjabi and Indian diaspora and added that similar disturbances had been reported at all four gurdwaras in Richmond Hill.

Demanding strict action against those involved, Jatinder Singh said the community must respect the laws of the country in which it lived.

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“We may have arrived here in large numbers, but that does not give us the right to violate the law of the land. A handful of irresponsible people are bringing disrepute to the entire community and could shut doors of opportunities for others from the diaspora,” he said.

Highlighting the attitude of some youngsters, he pointed out that while he was addressing the press conference, a youth revved his motorcycle loudly and sped past the venue.

“You can see how much heed this younger generation pays to our requests,” he remarked, adding that those caught violating the law often approached community leaders seeking their intervention.

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He also referred to incidents of shootings and sword fights reported during a Nagar Kirtan in Yuba City, California, saying such incidents further damage the community's reputation.

Jatinder Singh warned that the diaspora could have to pay a heavy price for the irresponsible conduct of a few individuals. He stressed that when fireworks were prohibited, youngsters should have respected the restrictions instead of taking the law into their own hands.

The incident has renewed concerns over the use of illegal fireworks and alleged hooliganism during Diwali celebrations in parts of the US and Canada, with questions also being raised over compliance with safety regulations and public-order restrictions.