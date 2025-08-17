DT
PT
Sikh NRI family 'pelted with stones' in MP's Bhind after dispute with police

Sikh NRI family ‘pelted with stones’ in MP’s Bhind after dispute with police

PTI
Bhind, Updated At : 07:13 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
A Sikh NRI family from the UK was allegedly pelted with stones following a dispute with the police in MP’s Bhind, leaving two children injured and their car damaged, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Station Road near Fatehpur village in Gohad tehsil, following which the Sikh community held protests during the day seeking stringent action against those involved. The protesters, who wanted an FIR to be registered against constable Kuldeep Kushwaha and transfer of the SHO, called off the stir after SP Asit Yadav assured them of strict action following a fair probe, local Sikh community leader Karan Singh said.

Kushwaha was “line-attached” on Thursday itself, SP Yadav said, while denying that the constable was taken off field duty. “The two children sustained only bruises. The constable was not directly involved in the incident.... This is a rash and negligent act. They threw stones to stop the vehicle, which resulted in its windows getting damaged as well as injuries to those inside,” the SP said. “It was not an attack, but a miscommunication between the two (the NRI family and the policeman). Both had a heated argument,” the SP said.

Local Congress MLA Keshav Desai, who joined the protest, said he would ensure the constable was booked and the SHO was transferred. “Dr Vikramjeet Singh, his wife Rajveer Kaur, daughter Ravneet and son Rohanpreet came to Fatehpur village (Rajveer’s native place) on August 14. Kushwaha, dressed in civil clothes, argued with them while their car was parked on the Station Road to buy sweets,” Desai said.

“Kushwaha recorded a video of the vehicle, to which Dr Singh objected. Kushwaha threatened Dr Singh, who, possibly out of fear, tried to speed away. His vehicle was stopped by unidentified persons and his family attacked with sticks and stones near a dhaba. The children were injured and the vehicles windows were damaged,” Desai added.

