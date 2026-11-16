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Home / India / ‘Sikhs are minorities too’: Bengal CM visits gurdwara, joins nagar kirtan in Kolkata

‘Sikhs are minorities too’: Bengal CM visits gurdwara, joins nagar kirtan in Kolkata

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:43 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari poses for a selfie with devotees during a religious procession in Kolkata on Sunday. ANI
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of limiting the recognition of religious minorities largely to Muslims, asserting that Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains must also be accorded equal recognition and consideration as minority communities.

Adhikari made the remarks during a visit to Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Burrabazar, one of Kolkata’s prominent trading hubs, where he interacted with members of the Sikh community and participated in a procession organised by them. “Minority does not mean a particular community. Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains are also religious minorities. The previous TMC government considered only Muslims as a minority,” the CM told reporters after greeting members of the community at the gurdwara.

Highlighting their contribution to the country, Adhikari described Sikhs as “the truest patriots”. The CM had recently accused the previous Left Front and TMC governments of exploiting religious, cultural and linguistic differences for political gains. Adhikari alleged that the 34-year rule of the Left Front and the subsequent 15-year TMC regime had damaged Bengal’s social fabric and weakened its centuries-old traditions.

Adhikari said his government would not allow the return of what he described as divisive and appeasement-driven politics, adding that preserving social harmony and Bengal’s cultural heritage would remain a priority.

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Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, will be celebrated on November 24. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

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