Sikkim mountaineer Tshering Choden scales Europe’s highest peak Mount Elbrus in Russia

Sikkim mountaineer Tshering Choden has successfully scaled Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres), the highest peak in Europe, adding another milestone in her pursuit of the Seven Summits challenge.

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Choden reached the summit of the Russia-based peak around 7:30 am (local time) on Sunday, officials said.

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The 37-year-old mountaineer from Chongay in Gangtok had earlier summited Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, in August 2025.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshering Choden (@chalbey_08)

She is a graduate of the Basic Mountaineering Course from the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (IHCAE) in Chemchey, South Sikkim.

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A statement said, "The successful ascent marks a significant milestone in her mountaineering journey and brings her one step closer to completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge."

The statement added that the feat is "a proud moment for Sikkim" and reflects Choden's determination, endurance and commitment to high-altitude mountaineering.

It expressed confidence that her achievement would inspire aspiring climbers and adventure enthusiasts.

With two continental summits now behind her, Choden moves a step closer to joining the elite league of mountaineers who have completed one of the world's toughest climbing challenges.