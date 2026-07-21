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Home / India / Sikkim tunnel collapse: 8 workers killed, rescue hampered by suspected gas leak

Sikkim tunnel collapse: 8 workers killed, rescue hampered by suspected gas leak

Around 27 workers were trapped after a landslide blocked entrance to the under-construction NHPC tunnel in Namchi district; PM Modi speaks to CM Tamang

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PTI
Gangtok, Updated At : 10:39 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Rescue operation underway after about 27 workers were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak, in Namchi district, Sikkim. PTI
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Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said eight workers were killed after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Namchi district a day ago.

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The tunnel of NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey caved in due to a landslide, he said.

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The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with him and enquired about the rescue operations.

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“Following the tragic incident at the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung, Jholungey, in Namchi District, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with me to enquire about the situation and the ongoing rescue operations,” Tamang said on X.

He also said, “His words of concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families, along with his assurance of every possible assistance from the Government of India, have provided immense strength and reassurance to the people of Sikkim during this difficult hour.”

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Around 27 workers were trapped inside the under-construction tunnel after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak on Monday afternoon, officials had said.

The rescue operation has been complicated by the presence of gas inside the tunnel, with several personnel experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers, they said.

The gas is believed to be naturally emanating from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide, they said.

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