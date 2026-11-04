Sikkim’s Soreng becomes India’s 1st notified organic fisheries cluster under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Sikkim’s Soreng district has become India’s first notified Organic Fisheries Cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with the Centre launching a standard operating procedure (SOP) for organic certification of fisheries in the Northeast to promote chemical-free fish production and improve market access.

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched the SOP and inaugurated fisheries projects worth Rs 3.75 crore during his visit to Sikkim to review the implementation of fisheries development initiatives.

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The projects cover critical infrastructure, including hatcheries, feed mills and cold storage facilities, besides production technologies such as Biofloc and Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS). The initiatives aim to strengthen the fisheries value chain, from production to processing and marketing.

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“The Soreng cluster will focus on ecologically sustainable fish farming without harmful chemicals, antibiotics and pesticides, with particular emphasis on Amur carp, Indian Major Carps and trout. The initiative seeks to leverage Sikkim’s established organic farming ecosystem to enhance fish farmers’ incomes and develop premium domestic and export markets for organic fish products “ the Fisheries Ministry said in a statement.

The newly launched SOP will provide a structured framework for organic fish production and certification, besides facilitating traceability across the value chain. The government expects the framework to improve consumer confidence and help organic fish products gain access to high-value markets.

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Under its cluster-based approach, the government has notified 34 fisheries production and processing clusters across the country, including organic fisheries clusters in Sikkim and Meghalaya. The approach seeks to integrate production, processing, value addition and marketing within identified geographical areas.

During the visit, Singh also inspected a PMMSY-supported live fish vending centre and interacted with members of fish farmers’ cooperative societies to understand their concerns.

Fish feed was distributed to 15 farmers belonging to two cooperative societies. Kisan Credit Cards were also distributed to fish farmers to facilitate access to institutional credit, while five farmers received cheques under the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Uthpadhan Yojana (MMMUY).

In another initiative to strengthen market linkages, the Sikkim government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for the institutional procurement of locally produced Rainbow Trout.

The arrangement is intended to provide a stable market for trout farmers through regular supplies to ITBP establishments. It envisages quality specifications, pricing, supply capacity, inspection mechanisms and delivery schedules, the ministry said.