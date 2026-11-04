Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Sikkim’s Soreng becomes India’s 1st notified organic fisheries cluster under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Sikkim’s Soreng becomes India’s 1st notified organic fisheries cluster under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

The projects cover critical infrastructure, including hatcheries, feed mills and cold storage facilities

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:49 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched the SOP and inaugurated fisheries projects worth Rs 3.75 crore during his visit to Sikkim. Image credit/X/@PIB_India
Advertisement

Sikkim’s Soreng district has become India’s first notified Organic Fisheries Cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with the Centre launching a standard operating procedure (SOP) for organic certification of fisheries in the Northeast to promote chemical-free fish production and improve market access.

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched the SOP and inaugurated fisheries projects worth Rs 3.75 crore during his visit to Sikkim to review the implementation of fisheries development initiatives.

Advertisement

The projects cover critical infrastructure, including hatcheries, feed mills and cold storage facilities, besides production technologies such as Biofloc and Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS). The initiatives aim to strengthen the fisheries value chain, from production to processing and marketing.

Advertisement

“The Soreng cluster will focus on ecologically sustainable fish farming without harmful chemicals, antibiotics and pesticides, with particular emphasis on Amur carp, Indian Major Carps and trout. The initiative seeks to leverage Sikkim’s established organic farming ecosystem to enhance fish farmers’ incomes and develop premium domestic and export markets for organic fish products “ the Fisheries Ministry said in a statement.

The newly launched SOP will provide a structured framework for organic fish production and certification, besides facilitating traceability across the value chain. The government expects the framework to improve consumer confidence and help organic fish products gain access to high-value markets.

Advertisement

Under its cluster-based approach, the government has notified 34 fisheries production and processing clusters across the country, including organic fisheries clusters in Sikkim and Meghalaya. The approach seeks to integrate production, processing, value addition and marketing within identified geographical areas.

During the visit, Singh also inspected a PMMSY-supported live fish vending centre and interacted with members of fish farmers’ cooperative societies to understand their concerns.

Fish feed was distributed to 15 farmers belonging to two cooperative societies. Kisan Credit Cards were also distributed to fish farmers to facilitate access to institutional credit, while five farmers received cheques under the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Uthpadhan Yojana (MMMUY).

In another initiative to strengthen market linkages, the Sikkim government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for the institutional procurement of locally produced Rainbow Trout.

The arrangement is intended to provide a stable market for trout farmers through regular supplies to ITBP establishments. It envisages quality specifications, pricing, supply capacity, inspection mechanisms and delivery schedules, the ministry said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts