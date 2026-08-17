Similarities between Census, NPR questions fuel fresh NRC concerns

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Despite the Registrar General of India (RGI) Mritunjay Kumar Narayan stating on March 30 that no decision had been taken on updating the National Population Register (NPR), eight of the 40 questions released on August 14 for the second phase of Census 2027 are identical to questions in the RGI's 2020 NPR instruction manual.

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These questions relate to permanent residential address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, passport number, driving licence details, nationality as declared and spouse's name.

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Significantly, these questions were not part of the 2011 Census household schedule questionnaire.

In 2019, the Centre's announcement regarding the updating of the NPR had triggered nationwide protests amid concerns that the NPR could serve as a precursor to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

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Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs' 2018-19 annual report had stated: "The National Population Register (NPR) is the first step towards the creation of the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC)."

The process was subsequently postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its status has remained uncertain since then.

During a press conference on March 30 to announce the Census 2027 schedule, Narayan, when specifically asked whether the NPR exercise would be undertaken, had said: "No decision has been taken on NPR. We have not issued any directive regarding that."

However, the inclusion of questions seeking such personal details has given rise to speculation about whether elements of the NPR are being introduced indirectly through Census 2027.

Meanwhile, apart from the above-mentioned eight questions, three additional questions have been included in the Phase-II Census 2027 questionnaire that were not part of the 2011 census questionnaire.

These relate to the place where a respondent received the Covid-19 vaccine, the total number of bank accounts held and whether the respondent worked at any time during the previous year.

As a result, compared with the 29 questions asked during the second phase of the 2011 Census, respondents will be asked 11 additional questions during the household schedule phase of Census 2027.

The first phase of Census 2027, namely houselisting, is currently underway. It began on April 1 and will continue until September 30, 2026.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in February 2027.