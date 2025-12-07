DT
PT
Home / India / Singer Nachiketa Chakraborty undergoes emergency cardiac procedure, condition stable

Singer Nachiketa Chakraborty undergoes emergency cardiac procedure, condition stable

His blend of folk and urban musical influences has made him a significant cultural figure in contemporary Bengali music

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:17 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only. iStock
Popular singer Nachiketa Chakraborty, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city with chest pain, underwent an emergency cardiac procedure on Sunday, hospital sources said.

The singer, who is in his early 60s, is reported to be stable, they said.

“Chakraborty complained of pain in his chest late Saturday and was rushed to the hospital. An emergency cardiac procedure was conducted during which doctors inserted two stents after detecting problems in his heart. He is stable,” the official in the hospital said.

The singer had been attending back-to-back programmes in recent days, leaving little time for rest, he said.

Nachiketa is a widely admired Bengali singer-songwriter known for his ‘jibonmukhi’ style of music, marked by relatable and introspective lyrics.

He rose to prominence with his 1993 debut album ‘Ei Besh Bhalo Achi’, which featured popular tracks such as ‘Nilanjana’ and ‘Briddhashram’.

His blend of folk and urban musical influences has made him a significant cultural figure in contemporary Bengali music.

